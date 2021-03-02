‘Mount Everest of idiocy.’ Student of the Week article on ‘lazy’ teen prompts apology

The Mid Peninsula School District in Michigan posted the accurate Student of the Week profile for Cody Pepin after The Daily Press newspaper posted a hateful profile about him. Mid Peninsula School District

A Michigan newspaper and school district have apologized after a published Student of the Week article referred to a 15-year-old as the “Mount Everest of Idiocy.”

The submission in the Daily Press in Escanaba, Michigan, was allegedly written by a teacher at Mid Peninsula School, the newspaper said Tuesday.

A screenshot of the published article shows Cody Pepin was called “a lazy sluggard of a kid who continually demonstrates an obtuseness of unique proportions.”

“More simple-minded than a skunk — and he smells like one too,” the article read. “In fact, the kids at school have nicknamed him Muttonhead because they all hate him. Cody is the least popular kid in the history of Mid Pen. Studies have proven it.”

An editor at the newspaper was interrupted while reviewing the submission and did not finish reading it, the newspaper told WLUC.

The school district published the real Student of the Week submission for Pepin on its Facebook page Saturday. Cody is referred to as an “outstanding student” and a “caring young man.”

It’s unclear why the submission was sent to the newspaper. The teacher who sent it had been writing and submitting the Student of the Week profiles for many years, according to the newspaper.

“The Daily Press is saddened that a positive part of the paper that seeks to honor area students was used by a teacher to submit a mean and nasty attack on a student,” the newspaper wrote. “Most of all, the Daily Press wishes to apologize to Cody Pepin and his family for this incident and that the article fell through the cracks here at the Daily Press.”

Cody’s mother, Lindsey Pepin, thought the submission was an April Fool’s joke at first, she told WLUC.

“I’d seen some comments and I’m like, ‘What is happening here?’ And then the article came out and I’m like, ‘Oh awesome, Cody student of the week,’” Lindsey Pepin said. “Then I started reading it and I’m like, ‘Seriously? What am I reading?’”

The school district said it is embarrassed and is investigating how the error occurred.

Cody’s parents published a joint statement on Facebook on Sunday and said the actions of the teacher do not define what Mid Peninsula School is.

“Mid Pen is a wonderful school with wonderful teachers. We do not want to see our great school suffer as a result of this one persons actions,” Lindsey and Dave Pepin, both alums of the school, stated. “We are working with the school to resolve this issue and we know & have faith that the school & school board will take every action necessary to resolve this. Are we hurt and angry? Absolutely!! But this 1 person will not be a reflection of the Mid Pen Schools.”

They added that they hope to see changes and will be contacting the newspaper to ensure it does not happen to another student.