‘You had this coming,’ suspect says while lighting cop’s house on fire, NC police say

A North Carolina man is accused of lighting a deputy’s house on fire in Caldwell County. Getty Images/Stockphoto

A North Carolina man was caught on camera lighting a deputy’s house on fire Sunday, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The home belongs to one of the sheriff’s own officers.

William Junior Sisk, 41, is accused of setting the Granite Falls home ablaze and has been charged with attempted murder and arson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Sisk, who lives near the deputy, can be seen in home security footage walking up to the house with a bucket and tossing liquid onto the deputy’s front door.

He disappears briefly — then returns with a lighter and ignites the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

“Now you are going to die,” Sisk can be heard saying. “You had this coming.”

Firefighters from Granite Falls and Sawmills rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze quickly, preventing “severe fire damage.”

The Caldwell County Fire Marshal determined the fire was started intentionally.

One person was inside when the fire was set, but nobody was hurt, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sisk was arrested “a short distance away,” police said, assaulting two deputies during the process.

It’s not clear what may have motivated Sisk to allegedly start the fire.

He is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center, with his bond set at $1 million.