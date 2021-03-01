National

Are your tires among the 440,000 across 9 brands that have just been recalled?

Problems with tires made by Cooper and sold by eight other brands — sidewall problems in particular — caused two recalls of approximately 442,955 tires last week.

Here’s what you need to know about the two recalls.

Recall No. 1

The problem, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration: “A sidewall separation may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.”

No. of tires involved: 430,298.

Brands involved:

Big O’s AT/T Big foot /275/65R18 and Bigfoot A/S/275/65R18.

Cooper’s Discoverer models A/T3/275/65R18; AT3 4S/275/55R20; AT3 4S/275/65R18; RTX/275/65R18; and Evolution H/T/275/65R18.

Discount Tire’s Discoverer ATP/275/65R18.

Hercules’ Terra Track A/T II/275/65R18.

Les Schwab’s Back Country QS3 Touring HT/275/65R18 and QS4 All Terrain/275/65R18.

Mastercraft’s Courser AXT/275/55R20; AXT/275/65R18; AXT2/275/55R20; AXT2/275/65R18; and HSX TOUR/275/65R18.

Mickey Thompson’s Deegan 38 All-Terrain/275/55R20 and All-Terrain/275/65R18.

Pep Boys’ Adventurer A/T/275/65R18 and H/T/275/65R18.

TBC’s Multi-Mile Wild Country XTX Sport 4S/275/55R20 and 4S/275/65R18.

Remedy: Dealers will replace the tires, starting March 25. Customers can call Cooper Tire at 800-854-6288 and reference Cooper Tire recall No. 178.

Recall No. 2

The problem, according to the NHTSA: “A sidewall failure may cause the tire to rapidly deflate, increasing the risk of a crash.”

No. of tires involved: 11,957.

Brands involved:

Cooper’s CS5 Grand Touring/225/55R17.

Mastercraft’s LSR Grand Touring/225/55R17.

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the tires. Cooper will start letting customers know by April 22. Customers can call Cooper Tire at 800-854-6288 and reference Cooper Tire recall No. 177-2.

