Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The protective tunnel was set up to allow home residents to have personal contact with their families and still stay safe respecting the anti-COVID-19 precautions. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) AP

FEB. 20 - 26, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com