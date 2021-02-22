DUI suspect’s burned feet lead to arrest in another crime, Illinois sheriff says

Anthony Dvorak of Manhattan, Illinois, is charged with arson after he was arrested in an intoxicated driving crash with burned feet, the Will County Sheriff’s Office says.

An intoxicated driving suspect arrested with “severe burns” on his feet is now charged in another crime, Illinois authorities say.

Anthony Dvorak, 35, crashed a Chevy Silverado into a utility pole in Manhattan, Illinois, in November, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Before deputies arrived, witnesses spotted him struggling to walk away into a field with no shoes and burned feet, authorities say.

Dvorak was returned to the scene of the crash, and paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment. Inside the vehicle, sheriff’s deputies reported finding a handheld torch and small lighter.

Five minutes before the crash, a husband and wife called 911 because their barn was on fire, authorities say. By the time deputies arrived, the local fire department had already extinguished the blaze.

However, the couple had suspicions to share.

Shortly after the barn fire erupted, they learned of a power outage caused by a nearby crash and saw photos of the crashed Silverado in a community Facebook page, authorities say. The couple told deputies the truck belonged to Dvorak, a friend with whom they’d recently had a falling out, authorities say.

The next day, the local fire department, Illinois State Fire Marshal and a police dog determined the fire was started using a flammable liquid. The loss of the barn and its contents was estimated at $300,000.

Investigators collected fabric and other debris from the scene and secured search warrants, leading to the arrest of Dvorak on Friday.

He was charged with arson and criminal damage to property, as well as citations for DUI and other driving infractions.