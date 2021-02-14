3 teens arrested after allegedly trashing Virginia Beach hotels

NORFOLK, Va. — Three teenagers were arrested and face charges in connection with more than $100,000 in damage to two Virginia Beach oceanfront hotels.

Tyler John Hines, 19, and Bradley Marconi Meyers, 18, both from Virginia Beach, were charged with grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiring to trespass and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for criminal activity at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

A third teenager faces charges in the incident, but Virginia Beach police did not name him because he is a juvenile. They also did not specify his charges.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott, at 2800 Shore Drive, was broken into Feb. 5, according to a Sunday release from police. Damages to the hotel from theft and vandalism were estimated in excess of $100,000.

The hotel is under construction has not opened to the public.

Police said charges are pending for Meyers in connection with damage to another hotel.

Multiple areas of the Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront, at 5700 Atlantic Ave., were vandalized overnight on Jan. 23, leading to about $10,000 worth of damage, according to the release. Police did not specify which areas of the hotel were vandalized.

Detectives recovered numerous tools, equipment and kitchen instruments and 32 bottles of liquor — worth about $1,500 — according to the release.

Virginia Beach police said the community provided key information toward identifying and charging the teens.