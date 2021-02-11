Missouri woman pleads guilty to stealing from police charity for kids, sheriff says

Angelo McMunn, a De Soto, Missouri woman charged with stealing from the Jefferson County Shop with a Cop charity and an injured officer’s fund, pleaded guilty. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Missouri woman charged with stealing from a police charity for children and a fund for an injured officer has pleaded guilty, authorities say.

Angela McMunn was accused of stealing from the non-profit Jefferson County Shop with a Cop, a program partnering local police with kids in need to buy holiday gifts, authorities say.

She also was accused of stealing from fundraisers benefiting Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Flamion was shot during a traffic stop in 2016, leaving him wheelchair-bound.

In 2015, McMunn founded the Shop with a Cop charity in Jefferson County and served as its president until 2018, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Her husband was formerly the interim police chief in De Soto, the newspaper reported.

Authorities say McMunn kept nearly $25,000 from the charity and money raised for Flamion.

McMunn pleaded guilty this week to three felony charges of receiving stolen property and a felony charge of unfair practice in connection with sale and/or advertising for soliciting funds for charity.

McMunn received a suspended four-year prison sentence and will instead serve five years of probation. She also was ordered to repay $24,886, the amount she’s accused of stealing.