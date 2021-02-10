You can fold this tiny house into a box and take it with you. Have a look

Building firm Brette Haus creates sustainable, foldable tiny homes that can be unboxed by two people in just three hours. Screenshots from Brette Haus / YouTube

Like living life on the go? Latvian-based startup Brette Haus makes tiny homes that move with you — and they’re foldable.

Ranging in size from 193 to 506 square feet, the compact cabins come in a shipping container that takes just two people and about three hours to install, according to the company’s website. The cabins triple in size when unfolded thanks to a “patented hinge system” that essentially make them expandable.

The homes don’t need a permanent foundation either, making it easier pick up and move the entire home whenever and wherever you see fit.

“Our mission is to create accessible, truly portable homes that unfold the freedom of movement while seamlessly blending with the environment,” according to the company’s website.

Brette Haus tiny homes come in a variety of styles and layouts, the smallest of which costs about $23,000. The priciest, more spacious urban style dwelling comes with a $61,000 price tag and about 420 square feet of living space.

CEO and Founder Gennadii Bakunin told Insider he was “inspired by Scandinavian minimalism” and the “rustic and a bit Nordic”-style homes. He added that many of the company’s designs were actually “evolved from customer feedback,” according to the outlet.

The pre-fabricated cabins ship worldwide from Latvia in northern Europe and it usually take about eight weeks after ordering for the tiny home to arrive. Shipping rates aren’t included in the cost, however, and must be paid up front. The cost of shipping 20-foot freight container to the U.S. can reach upward of $2,100, according to icontainers.com.

Brette Haus offers three different design styles: traditional rustic, compact and urban. The rustic-style tiny home has a pitched roof and two floors while the smaller compact style mirrors a modern bungalow that can be used as a home office, promo booth or “glamping” lodge for a night under the stars.

The urban style has a similarly sleek, two-story design and can double as a guest house or pop-up cafe, according to the company’s website.

Each home is built with sustainable materials and come with “a minimally equipped” bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. Standard water, plumbing, electrical wiring and sewage connections are also included, the website states.

To get things up and running, buyers must have a level foundation and access to main water and electrical supply/ports. All other “unboxing” responsibilities are handled by Brette Haus, according to the company’s website.

Essential appliances such as the refrigerator, washer and dryer aren’t included in the modular price, however.

Tiny homes have grown in popularity in recent years, sparking on all out “movement” of homebuyers looking to live a simpler life in a much smaller space. AARP reports that more tiny communities are popping up across the U.S. and “approximately two out of every five tiny house owners are over age 50,” though the homes have been a hit among people of all ages.

“The benefits of tiny homes are obvious,” George Chmael, CEO of building consultancy group Council Fire, told the magazine. “There’s reduced maintenance, a reduced financial burden and added movability and mobility for a change of circumstances.”

Tiny homes, which are typically situated on wheels, have also been used to address a number of issues such as homelessness; eco-friendly and sustainable housing; and the need for transitional and emergency housing, particularly after natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“The coming years will give us a sense of how helpful these types of home can be,” Chmael said, according to AARP. “I have no doubt they have a role to play. I’m optimistic.”