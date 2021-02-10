Spaceship-like estate hits market for $20 million in California. Have a look inside

If you ever wanted to wake up feeling like you’ve been abducted by the First Galactic Empire, this uniquely modern, steel fortress might be the right fit – if you happen to have $20 million.

The Malibu estate was built in 1992 by contemporary architect Ed Niles, whose over-the-top glass mansion sold for $4.2 million in 2020, according to the Los Angeles Times. Niles is known for “creating homes that connect to the outdoors and maximize the use of natural light,” the Times reported.

The 4,400-square-foot property on nearly two acres overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is composed of two structures, both made of rolled steel frames, and connected by a sky bridge which is suspended above the driveway.

“The 35 ft. high semicircle great room of glass and steel beams encompasses the designated entertaining space with the doors leading from the entryway to the backyard mirroring each other allowing fluid movement and site from the front yard through the great room to the panoramic ocean view backyard with pool,” the listing describes.

The four bedrooms and four bathrooms are stretched across the pods along with a den, office, gym, living and dining area and an elegant kitchen.

While the estate can certainly be described as insanely cool, it may not be warm, “at least by conventional standards,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

“Everybody’s definition of the word ‘warm’ is very interesting,” Niles told the Journal. “Personally, I think it’s a state of mind. Yes, there’s not a big roaring fireplace, and there aren’t walls wrapped with a million paintings and drawings of your mother. But you can feel warm in that you feel secure. It’s like being in a diving bell under the ocean. You’re encapsulated.”

The listing is held by Daniel and Bill Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty.