‘That’s a lot of cows.’ Video shows stampede on Indiana highway after farm escape

Video shows a herd of cows stampeding down an Indiana highway after escaping from a nearby farm, police say. Screengrab: David Renz Facebook

Motorists on an Indiana highway happened upon quite the spectacle after a herd of cows broke out of a nearby farm over the weekend.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office said a herd of Holstein calves escaped from their home Saturday before an off-duty deputy spotted the cattle running down a highway.

“It’s really important to note these cows weren’t just walking, they were at a full gallop, if you will,” Capt. Derek Allen, who spotted the animals, told the South Bend Tribune.

Drew Renz posted video of the stampede to social media, showing what looks like an endless stream of cows bolting down the other side of the highway.

“Only in Indiana,” he can be heard saying as he passed by, adding, “that’s a lot of cows.”

Melissa Kuczmanski was returning from a trip to Purdue University with her son when they happened upon the herd, she told the Tribune. They quickly pulled over.

“No one was in danger as long as you pulled over and let them pass,” she told the newspaper. “They were following each other along, not one cow was by themselves ... their eyes were bright, they looked so excited.”

Officials were swiftly able to get in touch with the cows’ owners.

Good Samaritans, the owners, police and volunteer firefighters worked together to corral the cattle, rounding up two small groups of calves as two larger groups ran into a nearby field, police said.

They were safely returned home.

“I’ve been involved in many unique situations previously, but not something with this many animals on the roadway,” Allen told the Tribune.

Police said the owners were incredibly thankful for the help, adding that the cows were corralled “in short order given the unique situation.”

La Porte County is just west of South Bend along the southern shore of Lake Michigan.