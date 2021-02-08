‘Sticky situation.’ Snack craving lands raccoon in a predicament, Georgia video shows

A raccoon in Georgia recently took a gamble with a discarded peanut butter jar and lost, video shows.

Presumably trying to get the last bits of peanut butter at the bottom, the raccoon stuck its whole head into the container, only to discover it couldn’t free itself.

“Wildlife occasionally get into sticky situations,” the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post last week. “This is especially true when you’re a young raccoon who can’t resist the deliciousness of a peanut butter jar.”

A wildlife resources worker who arrived at the Atlanta-area neighborhood found the raccoon curled up at the doorstep of a home in broad daylight, video shows.

The worker tried to pull the jar off the animal, but it wouldn’t budge.

So the worker put the raccoon on the tailgate of a truck and used a tool to carefully cut down the lip of the jar, widening the mouth enough to pull free the lucky scavenger — who turned and growled at its rescuer before running off.

“Thanks to WRD’s Urban Wildlife Program, this raccoon has a chance to get into more mischief,” the department’s post said.

While raccoons’ natural diet generally consists of nuts, berries, and small animals like frogs and rodents, they love sifting through easy-to-access trash.

It may be good eating, but humans’ garbage presents a danger to raccoons.

“Give wildlife a chance by keeping trash contained and not setting out food for wild animals,” the post said.