Former Ohio police officer indicted in shooting death of Andre Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury has indicted former Columbus police officer Adam Coy for the death of Andre Hill.

Coy, who was fired from the police division after fatally shooting 47-year-old Hill on Columbus' Northwest Side, is charged with one count of murder, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday night in a virtual press conference. Coy also is facing a county of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty — one for failing to turn on his body camera when he responded to the scene, and another for failing to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Coy was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Yost said.

The case fell under the jurisdiction of the Franklin County prosecutor's office, which requested that Yost's office serve as special prosecutor. Yost said he believes the evidence supports the indictment.

“(Police) undertake the increasingly difficult and dangerous task of protecting our communities, but every person is responsible for and judged by his or her own actions," Yost said. "Neither guilt nor virtue may be assumed by association.”