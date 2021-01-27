Dad’s lucky lottery numbers live on after his death — and win his son $1 million

N.C. Education Lottery N.C. Education Lottery

Kevin Halterman’s dad died in March.

But on Saturday, dad’s go-to lottery numbers brought home a big win for his son.

Halterman won $1 million on a Powerball ticket over the weekend using his late father’s lucky numbers, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release. After taxes, he took home $707,506 from lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday.

“(My dad) had some numbers that he used to play,” Halterman told lottery officials. “I dug them back up and I started playing them and those happened to be the numbers that hit.”

Halterman lives in Pfafftown, northwest of Winston-Salem in Forsyth County.

He bought the winning Powerball ticket for $2 at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, the Education Lottery said. Halterman had a 1 in 11.6 million chance of winning the $1 million prize.

“I just figure he helped me out a lot,” Halterman said of his dad. “I’m lucky.”

Halterman was one of 35 people to win a $1 million prize during Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to lottery officials. Eight others took home $2 million prizes and one person in New Jersey won the $23 million jackpot.

Officials say the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.