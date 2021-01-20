National Photos from the historic inauguration of Joe Biden By Scott Sharpe January 20, 2021 06:38 AM, ORDER REPRINT → Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch. Andrew Harnik AP Washington, D.C. View powerful photos of the historic inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Washington Jan. 20, 2021. Photos will be updated throughout the day. Capitol Building and stage for the swearing-in is lit as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Julio Cortez AP Flags representing people unable to attend the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on the National Mall in Washington early on Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, hours before the ceremony. JASON ANDREW NYT Dawn breaks behind the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on Inauguration Day in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America at noon. J. David Ake AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP A member of the National Guard stands amidst riot gear in Washington on Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, hours before the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. KENNY HOLSTON NYT Marine One with President Donald Trump onboard leaves the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Saul Loeb AP President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi waits at left. J. Scott Applewhite AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden arrive at the East Front of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Jim Lo Scalzo AP From left, Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Joe Raedle TNS Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, stop to greet a young guest during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Susan Walsh AP Garth Brooks arrives to sing Amazing Grace during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. CHANG W. LEE NYT President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at his Biden’s inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington. Win McNamee AP Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP President-elect Joe Biden his greeted by former President Barrack Obama as he arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Carolyn Kaster AP Former President George W. Bush, from left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the Inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Caroline Brehman AP Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greg Nash AP President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harrise watch as Lady Gaga walks away during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Susan Walsh AP Poet Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington for President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Saul Loeb AP Jennifer Lopez performs during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greg Nash AP Kamala Harris prepares to be sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik AP Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik AP Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Andrew Harnik AP Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris after she was sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Carolyn Kaster AP Vice President Kamala Harris bumps fists with President-elect Joe Biden after she was sworn in during the inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. JONATHAN ERNST AP Guests and spectators attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration for President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Susan Walsh AP President Joe Biden is congratulated by First lady Jill Biden and his family, after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP President Joe Biden is congratulated by first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds at left. President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky AP N.C. State sophomores Constantin Dornburg and Zoe Smith watch the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris on a laptop in the Talley Student Union on the campus of N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
