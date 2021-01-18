Massive Equifax settlement got the nod one year ago. Where 2019s the money for victims?

It's been one year since the settlement involving tens of millions of victims of the colossal Equifax data breach received final approval and the deadline passed for filing initial claims.

There's still been no payout. Where's the money?

Several parties that initially opposed the court settlement are waiting to have their appeals heard before benefits can be disbursed, slowing the process.

One major appellant is the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute and Center for Class Action Fairness in Washington, D.C.

The institute, led by attorney Ted Frank, tried in vain to get the settlement thrown out on grounds that the proposed payout for victims was wildly inadequate, calling it a "pitiful" recovery for the nearly 150 million victims.

The institute also contended that the value of the deal, upon which attorney fees were based, was wildly inflated. If the value were more realistic, it would make roughly $60 million more available to return to victims, the group said.

In its appeal, the institute is focusing on another of its objections: Millions of class members living in states that allow valuable statutory damage claims, including Pennsylvania, were prohibited by the settlement from making those claims but weren't given any added compensation in return. Pennsylvania allows statutory damages of up to three times actual damages, Mr. Frank said.

The settlement "did not follow the law of class actions and fairly represent class members with different causes of action in different states," he said last week.

Oral arguments for appeals are set to begin in April, according to the settlement website.

The 2017 hack at Equifax was one of the largest ever to threaten private information, exposing the personal data of some 56% of U.S. adults.

Equifax, based in Atlanta, did not detect the attack for more than six weeks. A multistate investigation found the company failed to implement an adequate security system, despite knowing about a critical vulnerability in its software.

The compromised data included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers, credit card numbers and, in some cases, data from passports. The loot from the massive heist put victims at risk of identity theft for their lifetimes.

Under the settlement, victims could choose free credit monitoring for up to 10 years (which Mr. Frank calls nearly worthless because so many consumers already have access to free credit monitoring) or a cash payout initially set at up to $125. However, Mr. Frank estimates the actual payout for that option will be less than $7 based on the number of claims, calling it a "bait and switch" tactic.

"It might be [even] less," he said last week. "Class counsel has been opaque about the process, and the district court hasn't required them to disclose anything."

The lead class counsel in the case, Norman Siegel with Stueve Siegel Hanson LLC in Kansas City, Mo., called the $7 estimate a "mischaracterization" but declined to provide his own estimate.

The settlement also includes reimbursement for certain out-of-pocket expenses tied to the breach, plus limited cash payments for time spent dealing with the breach.

According to the settlement website, "Based on the number of potentially valid claims that have been submitted to date, payments for time spent and alternative compensation of up to $125 likely will be substantially lowered."

All class members, including those who didn't file a claim, are to receive access to free ID-restoration services for at least seven years.

"Benefits cannot be distributed until all appeals are resolved," says a recording on the settlement administrator's hotline last week. "There's currently no timeline for the resolution of these appeals."

Although the initial claims period ended Jan. 22, 2020, the extended claims period for out-of-pocket losses or time spent that occurred after that date doesn't expire until Jan. 22, 2024.

For information on filing under the extended claims period, class member benefits, updating a claim form, free ID-restoration services and other topics, call the Equifax settlement administrator at 833-759-2982 or visit www.Equifaxbreachsettlement.com.