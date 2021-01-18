Ohio officials report 4,312 additional COVID-19 cases; state total to date tops 831,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State health officials reported another 4,312 coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total statewide during the ongoing pandemic to 831,066.

The new daily total was well below the 21-day average of 7,430, though the latest numbers were posted by the Ohio Department of Health on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, when government offices were closed. And total results often lag over weekends.

A total of 81 deaths were reported Monday, bringing total deaths from the disease to 10,281 since mid-March. About 93% of those were in residents age 60 and older, including 5,444 (about 53% of the total deaths statewide) age 80 or older, according to the health department.

Additionally, 162 residents were hospitalized (down from the three-week average of 299) and 16 were admitted to hospital intensive care units (down from an average of 30).

Totals in both of those categories to date increased to 43,351 (hospitalizations) and 6,371 (ICU).

As of Monday, 3,765 patients remained hospitalized with COVID-19, including 909 in intensive care units and 610 on ventilators, according to the state.

More than 684,000 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, and 8.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, according to the health department.

Franklin County continued to lead the state in total cases (97,996), with 3,255 hospitalizations, 705 deaths and 82,463 patient recoveries since the pandemic started.

Through Monday, 444,524 Ohioans, about 3.8% of the population, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 9,386 from a day earlier. That included more than 51,800 people in Franklin County.