HGTV host sells charming ‘California casual’ house for $2.2 million. Take a look

The charming Huntington Beach house was only on the market for around a month before it sold. Screen grab from Realtor.com

HGTV personality and host Jasmine Roth was able to unload her chic Huntington Beach house in only a month – and for a profit. The “Hidden Potential” star listed the custom-built home in December for $2.199 million and ended up walking away with $2.24 million, Realtor.com reported.

Exterior of house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Imagine living in a California casual home at its best, designed by HGTV’s Jasmine Roth. No expense was spared on this turn-key & truly one-of-a-kind home,” the listing described. “Open the cheery yellow Dutch door into a world of custom touches and vintage details.

Back door Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The kitchen of your dreams has all Viking appliances and honed marble counter tops with lots of room for all to gather for meals & celebrations. The living room with its marble surround fireplace beckons alongside the huge flagstone patio just beyond. See the custom nook under the stairs including a pet cave with wallpaper and lighting.”

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Upstairs in the almost 3,000-square-foot house, the master bedroom includes a bathroom with an oversized shower, tub and flat-screen TV. Total, the home comes with three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is also a “hangout space with a vaulted ceiling and wet bar” that opens out to a roof deck, Realtor.com said.

Balcony view Screen grab from Realtor.com

The popular HGTV host purchased the property in 2010 and then designed the estate for herself with her business, Built Custom Homes, Realtor.com said.

Roth “has been transforming cookie cutter houses into custom dream homes for two seasons in HGTV’s “Hidden Potential,” HGTV said. She also has a new series “Help! I Wrecked My House.”

Roth and her husband Brett welcomed a daughter last April.