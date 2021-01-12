News briefs

Pfizer Inc. and federal health officials are investigating the death of a health care worker 16 days after the person received the first dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, the evidence doesn’t suggest a connection, Pfizer said in a statement on Tuesday. The Florida-based physician developed a rare disorder called severe thrombocytopenia that decreases the body’s ability to clot blood and stop internal bleeding.

Pfizer cited its clinical trials and data gathered since the vaccine was authorized in the U.S. in reporting its initial conclusion that the evidence doesn’t suggest a causal association to the shot it developed with Germany’s BioNTech SE. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is aware of the death and “will evaluate the situation as more information becomes available,” according to spokesman Tom Skinner.

“To date, millions of people have been vaccinated and we are closely monitoring all adverse events in individuals receiving our vaccine,” Pfizer said in its statement. “It is important to note that serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.”

The New York Times first reported news of the death of Gregory Michael, a 56-year-old obstetrician and gynecologist located in Miami Beach. The Times cited a Facebook post written on Jan. 5 by his wife, Heidi Neckelmann, who said Michael had died from a brain hemorrhage.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 14, with health care workers and those in long-term care facilities the first in line to get the shot. Thus far, 9.27 million shots have been administered of this vaccine and a second authorized vaccine developed by Moderna Inc., according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg and data from the CDC.

— Bloomberg News

ATLANTA — Georgia Senate Republican Leader Mike Dugan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

The Carrollton Republican's results came early Tuesday after he took the COVID-19 test that all Georgia General Assembly members must undergo during the legislative session. He said he was tested last Thursday, and those results were negative.

"My symptoms are minor and I plan to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate at home until the virus passes," he said in a statement on Twitter.

He said he was tested on Monday before experiencing any symptoms.

Dugan is one of two state senators who received positive results after taking COVID-19 tests on Monday, the first day of the 2021 legislative session, officials said.

House Speaker David Ralston chastised his members for not taking the pandemic seriously as the chamber convened Tuesday. The chamber requires every member to be tested twice a week, and Monday was the first required test.

"Imagine how I felt when I came in today and I found that that, yesterday, 74 members of this body did not get tested and were present in the building," the Blue Ridge Republican told lawmakers. He said that includes members of both parties.

"We're doing everything we possibly can to keep you safe," Ralston said. "But it takes a little bit of initiative on your part in following the rules. Because if you don't want to keep yourself safe, I want you to keep your neighbor safe and me safe and those around you safe."

Ralston's spokesman Kaleb McMichen refused to give any information about positive or negative results for members of the chamber who took the test on Monday. McMichen said he would not comment on the health of House members.

— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan state senator says she is taking precautions, despite the ban on open carry of firearms inside the Michigan Capitol.

Sen. Dayna Polehanki, D-Livonia, said on Facebook she has purchased a police helmet, gas mask and can of pepper spray that she said she will store along with her bulletproof vest at her desk in the Senate chamber.

She also posted an image of the equipment on Twitter.

During an April 30 demonstration at the Capitol, in which a group, some armed, massed outside the House chamber and shouted to be allowed inside, Polehanki tweeted when a group of men with rifles gathered in the public gallery overlooking the Senate floor.

"Directly above me, men with rifles yelling at us," she posted on Twitter then. "Some of my colleagues who own bullet proof vests are wearing them. I have never appreciated our Sergeants-at-Arms more than today."

— Detroit Free Press