3-year-old reunited with dad and dog after he was abandoned in cemetery, Ohio cops say

Hinckley police say a boy who was abandoned at an Ohio cemetery before Christmas has been reeunited with his dad and dog. Screengrab: Hinckley Police Department Facebook

A young boy has been reunited with his dad and dog after police say he was abandoned in an Ohio cemetery days before Christmas.

A witness told police she saw a little boy chasing after a car as it sped away from a Hinckley cemetery on Dec. 23, his dog following behind, McClatchy News previously reported.

She called 911 and the boy — later identified as a 3-year-old named Tony — was taken into protective custody and ultimately placed with a foster family, police said.

Officials identified his parents after posting a photo of Tony to Facebook, McClatchy reported.

Now, Tony is back with his dad — and his four-legged friend.

The trio were reunited this week, police chief David Centner said in a Thursday Facebook post, adding that Tony’s dad says the boy is “doing very well.”

Officials said the boy’s mom is the focus of their investigation and that Tony’s dad is “in no way involved with this incident and has been extremely cooperative with HPD and Children Services.”

Police said the boy’s mom “is currently in the care of a local medical facility.” Officials said they won’t release her name until she’s formally charged.

A relative told police the child was in the custody of his mother when he was left at the cemetery, WJW reported.

While Tony was in police care, his story spread and the community rallied around him.

Many bought gifts and others offered to adopt him. A photo posted to social media showed the lobby of the police department filled with gifts for Tony.

The response was so overwhelming that police have since asked community members to stop sending gifts and making phone calls because staff can’t handle the influx.

“We are truly humbled by the response not only locally but from across our great country!” Centner said. in the release. “We cannot thank each of you enough for your love and support. This outpouring is what makes Hinckley and our surrounding communities the best place to live and work!”

Hinckley is roughly 20 miles south of Cleveland.