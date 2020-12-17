San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
Man opens fire on paramedics who were treating his girlfriend, Arkansas police say

Pine Bluff, Arkansas, police say a man started shooting two paramedics as they treated his girlfriend. The man died after one of the paramedics returned fire. Photo by Getty Images.
Pine Bluff, Arkansas, police say a man started shooting two paramedics as they treated his girlfriend. The man died after one of the paramedics returned fire. Photo by Getty Images.

Arkansas police say a man shot two paramedics while they treated his girlfriend, according to reports.

Pine Bluff police say the paramedics were helping the 20-year-old woman at the back of an ambulance when her boyfriend approached them “aggressively,” the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. A fight broke out, police say, and the 22-year-old man shot both of the paramedics multiple times, the newspaper reported.

Then one of the paramedics returned fire and shot the man in his chest, KTHV reported. Police say the man, identified as Kevin Curl Jr., was found dead inside the home on the kitchen floor, the news outlet reported.

A paramedic told investigators the man had abused his girlfriend, KTHV reported.

Police are still investigating the shooting, KARK reported. Both paramedics were taken to the hospital for treatment, the news outlet reported.

Pine Bluff is located about 45 miles south of Little Rock.

