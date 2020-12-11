San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Great white sharks are clustering off North Carolina on their way to warmer waters

Colder temperatures in the Northwest Atlantic are pushing large great white sharks toward the Carolinas and it’s starting to get crowded, according to satellite tracking.

There are currently nine tagged white sharks lingering off North Carolina ... 10 if you want to include a 13-foot shark far off the coast. Three more are parked off South Carolina beaches, tracking shows.

Experts believe they represent a fraction of the hundreds of white sharks likely prowling just off the state’s beaches.

Among the most famous is a 17.2-foot, 3,541 pound shark off Morehead City, OCEARCH says. Named Nukumi, the 50-year-old female is considered the biggest great white shark ever tagged by OCEARCH in the Northwest Atlantic.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She has been living off the Outer Banks for more than a month, data shows.

OCEARCH, a nonprofit shark research agency, says tracking has revealed white sharks regularly travel down the East Coast this time of year and often end up in the Gulf of Mexico. They typically stick close to the coast, where Gulf Stream “up welling” attracts the fish sharks love to feast on, experts say.

The tracking program is part of a larger effort to learn where great white sharks mate and nurse their pups along the coast, OCEARCH says.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Health & Medicine

Florida school massacre case no closer to a trial date

December 11, 2020 7:36 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service