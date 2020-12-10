San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Electric fireplaces sold at Lowe’s caused smoke inhalation and smoke damage, recall says

Providing heat without smoke is supposed to be one of the advantages of an electric fireplace. But the smoke part is where about 48,000 allen + roth electric fireplaces sold at Lowe’s had a problem, which is why L G Sourcing recalled them Wednesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “Wiring connectors in the fireplace can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

L G Sourcing has received “28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation.”

Read Next

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

These were sold exclusively by Lowe’s from January 2013 through April 2018, item No. 466656. On the back of the fireplaces, there’s a white label with “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A.”

allen + roth electric fireplace back panel.png
The back panel of the recalled electric fireplace U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

To get a free repair kit and schedule the free in-home repair, customers should call L G Sourcing at 888-251-1019, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Celebrities

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

December 10, 2020 6:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service