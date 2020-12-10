San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
A drug has been recalled for a problem that increases heart attack or stroke chances

One lot of Anagrelide Capsules got recalled by Torrent Pharmaceuticals after the capsules didn’t dissolve properly during routine testing, according to Wednesday’s FDA-posted recall notice.

Anagrelide treats thrombocythemia, also known as thrombocytosis, a blood cell disorder concerning blood platelet counts.

The Torrent-written recall notice states: “For seriously ill patients with elevated platelet counts, less available anagrelide could increase the risk of clotting (blood coagulation) and clotting or bleeding events such as a heart attack or stroke which could be life-threatening.”

Wednesday night, Walmart released a list of Sam’s Club pharmacies that carry Torrent’s Anagrelide Capsules. The drug is not sold exclusively at Sam’s Club.

This covers lot No. BFD1G001, expiration date 12/2021 of NDC No. 13668-462-01.

Torrent capsules label.jpg
The label of Anagrelide capsules FDA

Consumers with questions about returning this drug should call Qualanex at 888-424-4340, Monday through Firday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Report any problems from taking any drugs to a medical professional. Then, contact the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either via the FDA website or by faxing a form obtained at 800-332-1088.

Also, Torrent asks that customers tell it about medical problems at 800-912-9561, Monday through Firday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or by emailing Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com.

Torrent capsules that didn’t dissolve.jpg
Torrent’s Anagrelide Capsules that didn’t dissolve properly in testing. FDA
