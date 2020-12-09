National
10,000 propane torch guns recalled. They’ve caused fires they weren’t meant to start
When the fires that grill guns start aren’t confined to the grills, that’s a problem. That’s why GrillBlazer recalled 10,000 Su-VGun and GrillGun propane torch guns.
The problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “Propane gas can leak from the GrillBlazer torch, posing a fire hazard to consumers.”
And GrillBlazer knows about 260 propane leaks, three of which caused fires.
Searing meat is the Su-VGun’s main function, while the GrillGun lights the grill. They were sold online, mainly at GrillBlazer.com.
GrillBlazer’s offering only repair as a remedy, although if you want a refund and push hard enough, you can probably get one. GrillBlazer wants customers to contact them by phone at 888-267-9022, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time or by email at support@grillblazer.com.
For those brave enough to attempt a repair themselves, GrillBlazer posted an instructional video on its website as well as written instructions in PDF form.
Comments