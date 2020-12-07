Watch as a horse trapped in an icy lake is saved by Colorado firefighters, video shows

First responders in Colorado rescued a horse trapped in an icy lake on Saturday, according to video posted by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Buddy, the horse, wandered onto the frozen lake overnight and his owner found him not moving and standing in the lake on Saturday morning, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority division chief Michael Cerovski, The Mercury News reported. Rescuers used a crane to pull him from the lake.

“He’s shivering under this big blanket we’ve got,” Cerovski said, according to the publication. “That’s a good sign. If you’re shivering, you’ve still got energy.”

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said Thompson Valley EMS helped rescue the horse after it got stuck on the ice, according to a Facebook post.

Video posted by the agency on Facebook shows rescuers using a crane to hoist the horse from the lake.

“Thankful for the help from City Of Loveland light and power with their crane. They played a critical role in getting this tired and cold horse out of the pond. Now the long task of warming the horse back up,” firefighters wrote.