Father arrested after adult son refused to wear mask inside Costco, Georgia police say

A Georgia father was arrested after police say his 18-year-old son refused to wear a mask inside a Costco store.

Police say Cory Wayland was charged with disorderly conduct after officers were called to the wholesale store Saturday in Cumming, about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

Part of the incident was captured in a TikTok video that has been shared more 1,400 times since it was posted Sunday.

Police said the father and son grew “upset and started to argue” with Costco management after the son was asked by three different employees to wear a face mask or leave the store.

At one point, police said, the son began shouting obscenities and tried to get other shoppers involved in the squabble.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Costco has a policy that requires customers wear a mask that “covers their nose and mouth at all times” when inside the store. For those unable to wear masks due to a medical condition, face shields are now required, according to the company’s website.

Police said Wayland refused to provide his identification to officers and argued “it didn’t matter about the wearing of a mask because he pays the membership to the store,” according to the police report. Officers advised that he was being arrested for resisting and disorderly conduct — not for his son’s refusal to follow the mask policy.

Wayland was issued a citation and released, authorities said.

He and his son were also issued criminal trespass warnings and aren’t allowed back at the store.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER