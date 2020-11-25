San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

12-year-old driver, teen passenger fatally shot in stolen truck, Tennessee cops say

A 12-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck traveling on an interstate in Tennessee when shots rang out early Tuesday, officials say.

The driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed in the shooting, and two other teens were injured, according to Nashville police.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 24 near Nashville, police said in a news release. Four juveniles, ages 12 to 16, were in the stolen Ford F-150.

Police said they believe the 16-year-old is responsible for the shooting, striking the driver and the 14-year-old in the backseat.

The suspected shooter and another 14-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities said they recovered a stolen pistol from inside the truck.

The vehicle was stolen Nov. 19 when the keys were left inside, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Read Next
BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service