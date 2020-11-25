These national retailers and grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day

Many national retailers and grocery chains will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but you still have options if you need to swing by the store on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Big-box retailers such as Walmart, Target and Costco announced they would close on Thanksgiving, marking a shift away from launching Black Friday sales on the holiday.

Some cited safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic — as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called holiday shopping in crowded stores a “higher risk” activity — while others called the closures a “thank you” to their staff.

But what if you need to make an emergency run to the store on Thanksgiving? Several national retailers will still be open.

Albertsons

Most stores will be open, but with limited hours, the grocery chain told McClatchy.

It recommends contacting your local store for details.

CVS

Most CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with some operating on regular hours and others on a reduced schedule, the company told McClatchy News.

CVS recommends calling your local store for its hours.

Dillons

Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m., but pharmacies and clinics will be closed, the company said online.

Dollar General

Dollar General stores will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the company said on Facebook.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar

Most stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but with reduced hours, USA Today reported.

Contact your local store for details.

Kroger

All Kroger stores will be open Thanksgiving Day until 4 p.m., the company said online.

Pharmacies and clinics will be closed.

Safeway

Safeway stores will open on Thanksgiving — but operate on reduced hours, the company told McClatchy.

Contact your local store for hours.

Sprouts Farmers Market

All stores will open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the company said in a news release.

The Fresh Market

All stores will be open Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Miami Herald reported.

Walgreens

Walgreen locations will be open Thanksgiving Day, but hours may vary. Check your location here.

Whole Foods Market

Most stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, but for limited hours, the company said online.

Find your local store’s hours here.

Regional retailers

Several regional retailers will also remain open on Thanksgiving. They include:

Harris Teeter, which has locations in several states including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, will be open until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the company said online.

H-E-B stores in Texas will be open Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., the company said online. Its pharmacy will be closed.

Midwest grocery chain Hy-Vee will operate on regular hours, USA Today reported.

Meijer, a Midwest supermarket chain, will open its supercenters on Thanksgiving from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the company said in a news release. Pharmacies will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ralphs, which has stores along the West Coast, will open all its stores on Thanksgiving, and many will be open until 10 p.m., the company said online. Pharmacies will be closed.

Wegmans, which has stores in several states along the East Coast — including Pennsylvania and North Carolina — will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the company said online. Stores in Massachusetts will be closed for the holiday.