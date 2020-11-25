Cyclospora causes recall of organic herb sold by Publix, Kroger, Target and others

Cyclospora found by the Florida Department of Agriculture ignited a run of organic basil recalls that hit the store brands of some of the nation’s biggest grocery sellers, an FDA-posted recall notice announced Tuesday night.

Not that most of those grocers were in a hurry to tell consumers about it.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the websites of Kroger, Albertson’s, Safeway, Food Lion, The Fresh Market and Target didn’t list the recalls of organic basil sold under their house brands.

While Publix’s Greenwise brand wasn’t involved, the company did list the That’s Tasty organic basil sold at Publix. That’s Tasty is owned by Shenandoah Growers, which made all the organic basil being recalled.

Tuesday’s notice didn’t say in whose brand the state of Florida discovered cyclospora. But when Southeastern Grocers — the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Fresco Y Mas, Harveys and BI-LO — announced the recall of its Naturally Better organic basil Friday, it said that cyclospora was found on it.

The CDC describes symptoms of cyclospora infection as including “watery diarrhea (most common); loss of appetite; weight loss; cramping; bloating; increased gas; nausea; and fatigue.” Without treatment, these maladies can hang around for a month or longer.

What’s been recalled:

▪ Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise, 4-ounce, 2.5-ounce and 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV14334E297 and PV14334B296.

Nature’s Promise Organic Basil FDA

▪ The Fresh Market, 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV14334C296.

▪ Kroger’s Simple Truth, 3-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308B294 and PV64308D297.

Simple Truth Organic Basil FDA

▪ O Organics, house brand at Albertson’s, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and others, 0.66-ounce and 4.0-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV14334C297 and PV14334E297.

O Organics Organic Basil FDA

▪ Southeastern Grocers’ Naturally Better, 0.5 clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308C296, PV64308A300, PV64308D300.

SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil Southeastern Grocers

▪ Target’s Good & Gather, 0.5-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV64308E304.

▪ That’s Tasty, 2-ounce and 3-ounce clamshells, lot Nos. PV64308E295, PV64308E296, PV64308A298.

That’s Tasty Organic Basil FDA

▪ Wild Harvest, 0.25-ounce, 2-ounce and 4-ounce clamshells, lot No. PV14334C296.

These should be thrown out or returned to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Shenandoah Growers at 844-896-6939, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time.