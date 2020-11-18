Sex worker ‘relieved’ after explicit tweets from Fort Bragg account outed her to family

A sex worker on the receiving end of sexually suggestive tweets posted to the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg Twitter account in October says she’s breathing a sigh of relief now that family and friends are familiar with her work.

Quinn Finite, a content creator on OnlyFans, tweeted of the moment her mother found Business Insider’s story highlighting her newfound fame on the pay-per-view adult website.

OnlyFans user Quinn Finite says she’s OK after an article on sexual tweets from the U.S. Army outed her as a sex worker to family and friends. Screengrab from @quinnfinite10/Twitter.

“Honestly relieved that this article is doing the ‘coming out’ work for me,” she wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. “Otherwise I’m just silently eating spaghetti on my couch in awe and amusement.”

In a follow-up tweet, Finite exclaimed that her “exes’ and friends’ families are finding me” after the article reported she was raking in $35,000 a month and had gained several thousand followers on the platform since the viral tweets. London-based OnlyFans, which is heavily populated by models, celebrity influencers and adult film stars, launched in 2016 and allows users to pay a monthly subscription to view content “too racy for Instagram,” according to The New York Times.

Finite said her viewership has “exploded,” allowing her to increase her income five-fold.

“You can’t even pay for this kind of promotion,” she told Business Insider. “This is the jackpot.”

The sex worker was thrust into the spotlight in October when Fort Bragg’s official Twitter page responded publicly to a few of Finite’s suggestive tweets, McClatchy News reported. The Army base, located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, initially claimed the account was hacked but later said an unnamed “administrator” was behind the messages.

The XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg said “appropriate action is underway” but didn’t give specifics. The military base’s official Twitter page was deleted shortly afterward and remained offline as of Wednesday.

Finite took advantage of her newfound fame among U.S. service members, offering a 50% military discount for new OnlyFans subscribers, according to McClatchy News. The Army’s tweets also earned her a slew of new Twitter followers.

One month later, she said subscribers are still flocking to her page to get a peek at her content. “They kind of keep coming,” she said, according to Business Insider. “I thought it was over, but there’s still waves. It’s so interesting to see how the internet works that way.”

McClatchy News reached out to Finite on Wednesday for comment and is awaiting response.