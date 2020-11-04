Tamar Braxton ditches mansion, splurges on $2.4M retreat near LA. Take a look inside

Songstress and reality TV star Tamar Braxton has snagged a new farmhouse-style home in Sherman Oaks, California for $2.4 million. Screengrab from Realtor.com / photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP

R&B singer Tamar Braxton is the proud owner of a sprawling new farmhouse-style retreat nestled in the Los Angeles suburb of Sherman Oaks, according to Realtor.com.

Braxton, who rocketed to fame singing alongside sisters Toni, Trina, Traci and Towanda, dropped $2,475,000 on the two-story, 3,800 square-foot property after slashing $20,000 off the original asking price, the real estate website reported.

The brand-new abode, completed this summer, is described as a “stunning modern farmhouse” offering six bedrooms, six bathrooms and plenty of living space for entertaining guests, according to a Zillow.com listing. The open floor plan is complemented by a few noteworthy touches including “high quality hardwood floors and high beamed ceilings equipped with recessed lighting.”

In addition, the home’s gourmet chef’s kitchen, built-in breakfast table and family room featuring a warm fireplace make it “the perfect place to unwind” or host more than a few close friends, the listing states. The kitchen also features all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom-built cabinets.

But wait, there’s more.

Should guests want to move the party outside, the backyard’s one-bed, one-bath cabana creates “a serenely private escape” along with a barbecue and fire pit, Jacuzzi and a swimming pool with a waterfall.

Upstairs, the master bedroom offers a private retreat with its own balcony, walk-in closet, a second fireplace and hotel-style bathroom featuring double vanities, a walk-in shower, bathtub and separate makeup vanity, according to the listing.

Braxton closed on the home in September, a sizable switch from the 13,716-square-foot Calabasas mansion she shared with then-husband and super producer Vincent Herbert. The couple put the property up for sale in 2017 amid their divorce and put it up for rent at a “whopping” $85,000 a month, Realtor.com reported.

The “Love and War” crooner has appeared on her family’s reality show “Braxton Family Values” since 2011 and recently landed her own docuseries on WeTv titled “Get Ya Life!”

