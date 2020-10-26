Billionaire blasts ‘Gilligan’s Island’ on a loop to annoy neighbor, CA suit says

A billionaire investor is being sued by his next-door neighbor in Laguna Beach and is accused of blasting the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song at all hours of the night in a feud over a $1 million sculpture.

Bill Gross, the co-founder of Pimco, and his partner, Amy Schwartz, reportedly erected a 22-foot-long sculpture with netting to protect it from damage, according to the lawsuit. Gross’ neighbors Mark Towfiq, a tech entrepreneur, and his wife, Carol Nakahara, allege that the couple didn’t get permission from the city to build the statue, which blocks their view and “disrupts their quiet enjoyment of their home.”

The lawsuit states that Towfiq called the city and complained about the structure, which was installed in 2019, after he contacted Gross about taking it down. The city sent Gross a letter on July 28 about the sculpture and netting, saying that it lacked permits.

That’s when the neighbors say the music started. The lawsuit accuses Gross and Schwartz of harassment and intentional infliction of emotional distress by blasting the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song, pop and rap music at all hours to “aggravate, annoy and cause distress.” The couple says that on July 31, Towfiq texted Gross, asking him to turn the music down, and Gross responded from Schwartz’s phone: “Peace on all fronts or well [sic] just have nightly concerts big boy.” Towfiq then called the police to complain about the noise but the music then turned off.

According to the lawsuit, the music began blasting again the next day at 9:00 a.m., and when police were in Towfiq and Nakahara’s house taking their statement later that night, the “Gilligan’s Island” song began playing again.

The couple allege that they called the police multiple times when Gross and Schwartz wouldn’t turn the music down and that they checked into a hotel on Aug. 21 in order to escape the loud music. They’re filing a restraining order against Gross and Schwartz in addition to the lawsuit.

Gross and Schwartz filed their own lawsuit on Oct. 13, alleging Towfiq had “an obsession with them,” including installing cameras and “peeping tom behaviors,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

“Defendant Towfiq appears to have a particular fascination not only with Mr. Gross but also Ms. Schwartz, particularly when the pair are swimming and thus wearing minimal, if any, clothing,” the lawsuit states, according to the Times.

Gross also filed a request for a temporarily restraining order and said he felt “trapped in my own home,” according to the publication.