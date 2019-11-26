Birds may have caused the lockdown at the White House, officials say

A flock of birds possibly caused a lockdown at the White House Tuesday morning, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

The White House was on lock down Wednesday while fighter jets were assembled for an airspace violation that could have been a flock of birds, media outlets report.

An evacuation order was also in effect for the U.S. Capitol, WJLA reported. Early reports pointed to a possible small jet craft in the airspace.

But NORAD confirmed just before 1 p.m. it was a false alarm.

“NORAD responded to an event in the Special Flight Rules Area surrounding Washington D.C. this morning,” the agency tweeted. “NORAD directed @USCG rotary wing aircraft to investigate and the event was resolved without incident.”

Turns out it might have been a flock of birds on the radar, ABC11’s Sam Sweeney reported.

JUST IN: The security scare that put the White House in lockdown today was possibly caused by a flock of birds appearing on radar. NORAD confirms no aircraft violated D.C. airspace and scrambled jets never located a plane. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 26, 2019