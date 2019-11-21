‘Heat up with a flamethrower:’ Dairy Queen sign perfectly captions Kansas trash fire

If you’d never eaten a “FlameThrower GrillBurger” from Dairy Queen and saw this photo, you might be cautious about ordering the sandwich.

Then again, some people like their food hot.

Either way, a Dairy Queen sign provided the perfect caption for the picture of a flaming garbage fire Thursday afternoon in Eudora, Kansas, about 35 miles west of Kansas City.

“Heat up with a FlameThrower GrillBurger,” the sign says. Behind it, the trash fire burned furiously.

The blaze actually began inside a trash truck, officials said. When the driver heard “a cracking sound” and realized the load was on fire, he immediately dumped the garbage to save his truck, officials said.

It just so happened to land in the parking lot directly behind the Dairy Queen sign, officials said.

Firefighters got a kick out of it.

“A little humor for the day,” firefighters wrote in a Facebook post.