‘Pittsburgh Started It’ T-shirts reignite passions over on-field NFL brawl

An ugly brawl ensued with just eight seconds left in a Nov. 14 Thursday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Garrett removed Rudolph’s helmet, swung it at him and struck Rudolph’s unprotected head. While Garrett is being held responsible and portrayed as the aggressor, there are those who say Rudolph started the fight — especially some people in Ohio.

Now, an Ohio graphic designer has reignited tensions between the AFC North fanbases by placing ‘Pittsburgh Started It’ on a T-shirt that has been made available for purchase, GV Art & Design announced on Facebook.

“In no way do we condone what Myles did. But after hearing many takes from those who played and the lack of apologies from the Black and Yellow,” they wrote. “We must never forget... Pittsburgh Started It! Tag a friend and show your support for a really good guy who made one bad mistake. Available online now!”

The shirt is brown with the statement in bold orange font, as noted by WOIO. GV Art & Design also said they received over “200 phone calls this morning already” inquiring about the shirt’s availability and said the shirts “are completely sold out in store!”

The company said more are being printed and will be available in store and online.

Some people love the shirt.

It’s 1:50 pm on 11/21/19 and Pittsburgh STILL started it! https://t.co/cRmvpxqpUP — It's Just Me (@Hvnlyprncss13) November 21, 2019

That’s a home run for GV! — Atrain3434 (@AdamScalise34) November 21, 2019

Others? Not so much.

Awesome shirt does the back say So our best player attempted to kill a man with a weapon? Or does it say cave a man’s skull with a 6-8 lb object. Yep — craig kaufman (@c_kaufman21) November 21, 2019

Hope you didn’t print too many. Who in the right mind would buy this shirt? And don’t tell me “BROWNS FANS!” or “Myles supporters!” I have a Garrett jersey. This is flat out petty. — rc_from_btown (@radiCLEcitizeN) November 20, 2019

In his hearing with the NFL on Wednesday, Garrett reportedly told officials the brawl ignited after Rudolph called him a racial slur, ESPN reported. Garrett was given an indefinite suspension while Rudolph will likely just face a fine, the sports outlet reported.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement to ESPN.

Garrett’s indefinite suspension has been upheld by the NFL and he “would have to meet with the commissioner’s office before being reinstated,” the NFL told ESPN.

Both teams will meet again, this time in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.