National

The gold candleholder shaped like a crocodile got recalled. It’s flammable

Flying Tiger Copenhagen Crocodile Candleholder
Flying Tiger Copenhagen Crocodile Candleholder U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

While one can question whether or not candleholders should look like Flying Tiger Copenhagen’s crocodile candleholder, indisputably, candleholders shouldn’t easily catch on fire. That’s why the candleholder was recalled Tuesday.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The candleholders are flammable and can catch on fire, posing a fire hazard when the candle burns down.”

Flying Tiger has heard of this fundamental failure in a candleholder happening once. The candleholder caught fire, but no one was injured.

The Danish company is offering refunds on these made-in-China crocodile candleholders. Contact the company at 844-350-0560, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email info.us@flyingtiger.com.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  