The Latest: Walmart: No staff involved in Oklahoma shooting

The Latest on a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Walmart says none of its employees was involved in a deadly shooting outside one of its stores in southwestern Oklahoma.

Walmart spokesman LeMia Jenkins says the shooting Monday morning in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan was “an isolated incident and was not an active shooter situation.”

Police Chief Danny Ford says two men and a woman were killed.

Jenkins says the retail giant did not evacuate the store and that no employees were involved in the shooting.

___

11:10 a.m.

Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford says two of the people killed were in a vehicle outside the store and the third person killed was in the parking lot of the store in Duncan.

Ford says police are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

___

10:45 a.m.

Local media are reporting that three people have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.

Local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say three people were killed Monday morning at the store in Duncan.

___

10:30 a.m.

Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.

Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”