Sheriff calls deadly shooting at Airbnb rental a ‘bloodbath’

File - In this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting on Halloween at a rental home in Orinda, Calif. The mayor of a San Francisco Bay Area city where five people were killed at an Airbnb on Halloween night says five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Orinda Mayor Inga Miller tells the San Francisco Chronicle that she hopes the arrests made Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, give some relief to residents. Ray Chavez

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are calling a shooting that left five dead during a Halloween party at an Airbnb rental a “bloodbath.”

Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said Friday that he knows residents in the plush San Francisco suburb of Orinda are on edge after the massive party on Oct. 31 and wanted to provide an update.

Livingston said five people were wounded, which is one more than originally reported. Two of the dead were in different gangs.

Authorities arrested four men Thursday on suspicion of murder and a fifth on suspicion of being an accessory to the crime. Livingston said the fifth man promoted the party on social media.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

He said authorities haven’t determined a motive but that two victims had guns.