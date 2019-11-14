Man accused in 1987 Canada abduction faces sentencing in US

A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in Toronto in 1987 and living on the lam for three decades faces sentencing in the U.S. for illegally obtaining government benefits.

Allan Mann Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut. He pleaded guilty to making a false statement in August.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to two years for Mann, while he’s asking for time served so he can return to Toronto to defend himself against an abduction charge.

Authorities allege Mann kidnapped his son during a court-ordered visitation. Authorities found him in Vernon, Connecticut, last year. His son, now in his 30s, has been reunited with his mother since his father’s arrest.

Prosecutors say Mann illegally obtained more than $180,000 in housing and Medicaid benefits.