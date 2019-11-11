The Latest: About 2,200 flights cancelled at O’Hare airport

A woman walking the half mile from the Chicago Aquarium to the Adler Planetarium braces in a stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago. AP Photo

The Latest on the winter storm in the Midwest (all times local):

8 p.m.

Between 2 and 6 inches of snow fell in northern Illinois, forcing the cancellation of about 2,200 flights at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

The National Weather Service said Monday night that snowfall has ended in northern Illinois, but lake effect snow will persist in northern Indiana into early Tuesday.

In addition to flight cancellations, O'Hare was plagued by delays that averaged 80 minutes. Midway International Airport reports 94 flight cancellations and delays averaging 15 minutes.

Icy conditions caused a plane to slide off an O'Hare runway as it landed Monday morning. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members on the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was injured.

The weather service expects temperatures to plummet overnight Monday. The forecast is for a high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) Tuesday, seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12.

5:10 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that an 8-year-old girl was killed in a three-vehicle wreck caused by icy roads in northeast Kansas.

The patrol said the collision occurred Monday on U.S. Highway 56 near Overbrooke in Osage County.

The patrol reports a truck driving westbound on the highway lost control on icy roads, crossed the center line and hit a Ford pickup truck head-on, and a third vehicle rear-ended the Ford.

Cassie Ralston, of Scranton, was killed. She was a passenger in the Ford truck. Three other people were taken to hospitals.

The crash came as a system carrying freezing temperatures and strong winds moved across Kansas. A few thousand customers in Wichita lost power Monday morning but no other serious accidents or injuries have been reported.

5 p.m.

Authorities say poor road conditions caused by heavy snowfall may have factored into a mid-Michigan crash that left three people dead and one injured.

Two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed in the Monday morning two-vehicle crash near Charlotte, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Those killed all were in one vehicle. A 30-year-old woman driving the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The Eaton County sheriff's office hasn't released their names.

Chief Deputy Adam Morris says the crash may have been weather related.

The crash is under investigation. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory and said that by Monday afternoon 4 to 6 inches of snow had fallen throughout Eaton and nearby counties.

3:10 p.m.

A winter storm has left about 3.4 inches of snow on the ground at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport but that was enough to cancel nearly 900 flights and cause flights to be delayed an average of almost an hour and a half. Across town, at Midway International Airport, another 97 flights have been canceled.

Icy conditions also caused a plane to slide off a runway at O'Hare as it came in to land Monday morning. None of the 38 passengers or three crew members on the flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, was injured.

The snow all but stopped by mid-afternoon. Now the National Weather Service expects temperatures that were already unseasonably low to plummet. The forecast high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) at the airport on Tuesday would be a full seven degrees lower than the previous record set for Nov. 12.

12:45 p.m.

A storm that's brought snow to the Midwest is about to give way to record-setting cold.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Birk says that the arctic air mass will make the region feel a lot more like the middle of January than the middle of November. He says that by the time things warm up a bit on Wednesday, many communities could have new cold temperature records.

For example, Tuesday's expected high of 21 degrees (-6 Celsius) for Chicago is a full seven degrees lower than the previous record.

Birk says the lows in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa could drop into the single digits or low teens.

The cold weather is preceded by a storm that is expected to bring as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in Illinois and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

10:20 a.m.

Snowfall in the Midwest is taking its toll on air travel in Chicago as one plane trying to land at O'Hare International Airport slid off the runway.

The city's aviation department says more than 440 flights in and out of the airport have been canceled.

None of the 38 passengers and three crew members aboard an Envoy Air flight from Greensboro, North Carolina, were hurt when the plane slid off the runway at about 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Besides the flights canceled at O'Hare, snow and ice have forced airlines to cancel more than 90 flights at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

The National Weather Service expects as much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow in Illinois and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.