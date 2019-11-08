Witnesses try to free man stuck in car on track as train comes, Illinois officials say

An Illinois man was killed after his car was struck by a train Thursday night despite efforts by bystanders to save him, KSDK reported.

Ronald Vallery, 67, of Shipman was identified as the man in the fatal accident in Plainview. He was pronounced dead on the scene after a car accident left him injured with his vehicle stuck on the tracks, multiple outlets report.

“Ronald’s vehicle was traveling ... on the Plainview Blacktop when it left the roadway overturning until it came to a stop on its wheels,” Macoupin County Coroner Brad B. Targhetta told RiverBender.com. “The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train approached and impacted the vehicle before witnesses could remove Ronald from his vehicle.”

Police said about 12 people tried to pull Vallery from his car before realizing a train was coming, “but they couldn’t free him and ran away just in time to save their own lives,” KSDK reported.

“This was one of the things I, for 20 years, hadn’t seen anything like this before,” Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl told KMOV4. “If it had been, maybe, five more minutes or so, we might have been able to get the train stopped. It just came so quickly.”

The train stayed for several hours until an inspection could be done, Kahl told The Daily Enquirer-Democrat .