Cop charged with assault after video shows he hit a handcuffed man, SC officials say

A police officer in Charleston faces assault charges after he struck a man in handcuffs during an arrest earlier this year, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Friday.

Kevin Schlieben, 35, was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and battery following an investigation by SLED.

“SLED investigated the case at the request of the Charleston Police Department following their discovery of the incident in routine review of bodycam video,” the news release states.

Schlieben was working for the department on July 1 when he responded to an incident near East Bay and East Elliott streets, officials said in the release.

A foot chase ensued, and officers eventually apprehended Rashad Robinson behind a house. The 27-year-old was charged in-part with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and resisting arrest, jail records show.

But the arrest itself was problematic, SLED investigators determined.

“After Mr. Robinson was placed in handcuffs and laying on the ground, Kevin Schlieben told Mr. Robinson to ‘shut the f*** up,’ and struck Mr. Robinson in the head with an open hand,” the affidavit states.

The investigation was based on body cam footage and Robinson’s statements, according to the affidavit.

Schlieben was on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, a Charleston Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy news group. He remains on leave but will no longer be compensated.

Jail records show Schlieben was arrested shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. He posted a $1,087 bond and was released by 11:30 a.m.