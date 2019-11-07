Threat of botulism causes company to recall 6 months of smoked salmon from 23 states

Ten lots of cold smoked salmon that went to 23 states have been recalled on the threat of botulism, a form of food poisoning that can be lethal.

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” warns the FDA-posted recall notice written by Maine-based Mill Stream Corp. aka Sullivan Harbor Farm.

Botulism can kill or just bring problems with balance, speaking, breathing and defecating.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What’s been recalled was sold between March 6 and Sept. 17 of this year in vacuum-sealed packs weighing either 4 ounces, 8 ounces, 1 pound, 2 pounds or a whole salmon side. The lots Nos. are 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062 and 7066.

The salmon went to Florida, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington.

According to the recall notice, the water phase salt levels weren’t properly reported by laboratory certificates. The water phase salt levels were under 3.5%. So, instead of just needing to be kept refrigerated at or under 38 degrees, the salmon has to be kept frozen until ready to be eaten.

If it’s just refrigerated at any point, it’s in danger of carrying botulism. Though the company sells it to retailers frozen, stores might thaw the salmon before sale. If it’s in your refrigerator, toss it. If you bought it frozen and it’s still in your freezer, thaw it in the refrigerator right before using it.

Consumers with questions can call Sullivan Harbor Farm at 207-266-0621, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time.