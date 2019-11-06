Route 66, or Trump Highway? Oklahoma senators want to rename stretch of famous road

Travelers in Oklahoma may not be getting their kicks on Route 66 much longer.

Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn, both state senators in Oklahoma, have filed a bill to rename a portion of the Mother Road after President Donald Trump, Dahm announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Should the bill — known as SB 1089 — pass, a portion of Route 66 stretching from Highland Avenue in Commerce to Industrial Parkway in Ottawa County would be renamed “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

Dahm says he hopes the potential name change will “memorialize all the great things that have been accomplished just 3 years into his first term and with 1 year until his re-election.”

“We feel like this is a perfect opportunity to commemorate the great impact his leadership has had on improving the economy and bringing jobs and commerce back to our great state,” Dahm told KOKH.

Route 66 was completed in 1926 and connects Chicago to Los Angeles with 2,448 miles of road. It runs through eight states: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.