Man arrested on 5th DUI charge has to get mugshot with bag on his head, Texas cops say

A Texas man was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated -- his fifth offense on the same charge, officials said.

Constable Mark Herman said deputies responded to the 2200 block of FM 1960 to a call of a major accident.

”The at-fault driver was identified as John Greco, who displayed several signs of intoxication,” the constable said.

When he was given a field sobriety test, results showed Greco, 45, had been driving under the influence, Herman said in a news release on Facebook. Deputies also said a blood sample was taken and it will be analyzed to determine his exact level of intoxication.

Greco is seen wearing a spit mask in his mugshot. “According to the Harris County Jail, such masks are placed on suspects who are combative and belligerent,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

Herman said his department discovered Greco had been arrested four times previously on DUI charges.

“His previous DWI convictions came in 1996, two in 2007 and another in 2010,” according to KPRC. Greco has served a total of six years in prison, the station said.

“In my opinion, there’s not one (person) out there who’s a greater threat to the public as a whole,” Assistant Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare told KPRC. “This is not someone who will target any one group or individual. This is a person who could kill any single one of our community who is on the road or walking on our sidewalks.”

Herman said Greco was booked and charged with driving while intoxicated. He received no bond, Herman said.