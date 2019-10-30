Mom tries to stab foster dog as it fatally attacks 4-year-old son, Michigan cops say

Tragedy struck in Michigan Tuesday night when a 4-year-old boy was mauled to death by the family’s foster dog, police say.

It was just before 7 p.m. when police arrived at a home in Hazel Park — just north of Detroit — to find what officers described as a 60-pound pit bull attacking a 4-year-old boy, WJBK reported.

The boy’s sister, 14, had called 911 minutes before as her mom tried to stop the dog’s attack on the child, WDIV reported. Police say the dog had a knife wound where the boy’s mom had tried to stab it.

Police used a stun gun on the dog causing the animal to release the boy from its grip before it ran out of the house, WXYZ reported. The boy, who suffered severe wounds to his neck and body, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The dog was ultimately captured and taken to an area vet where it was euthanized, WJBK reported. The boy’s mother was also bitten by the dog, but police say her wounds were not serious.