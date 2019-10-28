Former US Senator Kay Hagan dead at 66

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan died Monday. She was 66.

Hagan’s three-year battle with encephalitis, caused by Powassan virus, ended when she died in her sleep at home.

Hagan, a Democrat, served a single term after beating Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost to Republican Thom Tillis in 2014.

“We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning,” her family said in a statement.

“Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.

“We are deeply grateful for the support shared with our family as Kay worked to regain her strength these last few years after her illness, and we appreciate your continued prayers.”

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., tweeted his condolences to the Hagan family, stating, “Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military friendly state.”

