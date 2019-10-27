National
Nationwide recall of Xanax that has the ‘potential presence of a foreign substance’
One lot of Alprazolam, the prescription anti-anxiety drug sold as name brand Xanax, has been recalled nationwide because of “the potential presence of a foreign substance.”
That’s according to the Mylan Pharmaceutica-written, FDA-posted recall notice.
“Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out,” the notice states.
What’s been recalled is Alprrazolam Tablets, USP C-IV, 0.5 mg in 500-count bottles, lot No. 8082708 with a September 2020 expiration date. The batch was distributed in July and August.
To return the Alprazolam, consumers should call Stericycle at 888-843-0255. Consumers with questions about this recall should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or by email at customer.service@mylan.com.
