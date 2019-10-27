The Latest: College CEO says 4 students injured in shooting

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, left, arrives at a the scene after a shooting in Greenville, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. A gunman opened deadly fire at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, that left over a dozen injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos, a sheriff said Sunday. Ryan Michalesko

The Latest on a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The president and CEO of a northeastern Texas university says four of its students were treated and released from area hospitals following an overnight shooting in which two people were killed and 12 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an off-campus college party.

Texas A&M University-Commerce President Mark Rudin posted a statement on the university's Facebook page Sunday that says the university is reaching out to the four injured students.

Rudin says there is "a tremendous amount of misinformation" about the shooting that occurred at a party venue attended by about 750 people outside Greenville, some 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Commerce.

Rudin says counseling services are available to all our students at the university's counseling center.

___

3:55 p.m.

Authorities say two people were killed and 12 others injured when a gunman opened fire at an off-campus college party in Texas.

Authorities are searching for the gunman in the shooting that happened around midnight Saturday. They believe he may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, some 15 miles from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Authorities had originally said two people were killed and 14 others were injured, but later revised that figure.

A spokesman for the Hunt County Sheriff's Office says the injured included six people who were trampled or hurt by glass in the melee.

Sgt. Jeff Haines said six others were injured by gunfire. He said four of them were in critical condition and one was in good condition Sunday. He did not know the condition of the sixth person.

___

12:25 p.m.

A sheriff says a gunman opened fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, leaving two people dead and 14 injured before he escaped in the ensuing chaos.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people and that others may have been shot at random.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman and haven't identified him

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday at what Meeks described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials have said it was not a school-sanctioned event. The party was outside Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the school.

Authorities have not found the gun that was used, but Meeks said it was a handgun.

___

8:45 a.m.

A sheriff says a man opened fire with a handgun at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party, leaving two people dead and 14 injured.

The shooting took place around midnight Saturday in Greenville, 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said Sunday that authorities believe there was one shooter and that he may have been targeting someone at the party of 750 people. He says authorities believe others may have been randomly shot.

Meeks says the gunman escaped in the chaos. Authorities are still looking for the gunman.

Meeks says the injured included four people who did not have gunshot wounds but were hurt in the melee.

He says some of the partygoers in Halloween costumes.

Officials say the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

___

5:20 a.m.

A sheriff's official says two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured.

Hunt County Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford says the shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus. Oxford says the shooter remains at large.

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Oxford did not have information on the severity of injuries.

Oxford and university officials said the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

___

4:40 a.m.

A Texas A&M University-Commerce spokesman has confirmed reports of a shooting at an off-campus party as the school east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Local television stations and reporters at the scene cited unnamed officials in reporting multiple injuries at a party in Greenville. Greenville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus.

University spokesman Michael Johnson confirmed a shooting to WFAA-TV, but said the school hasn't confirmed whether any students were injured.

University police tweeted that there was an event outside Greenville "that may or may not have involved students at this time."

University and Greenville police referred The Associated Press to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office dispatch wouldn't comment, and a spokesman did not immediately return multiple phone calls.