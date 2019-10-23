Father kills daughter’s boyfriend when he comes to pick her up, Oklahoma cops say

Two men are dead and a married couple was arrested after a father shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend and another man in Oklahoma on Tuesday, police say.

The two men went to the Owasso home of Manuel Quezada, 47, and Angelica Quezada, 45, to pick up the couple’s daughter who was dating one of the men, KJRH reported. Police say the father got into a fight with the men.

Manuel Quezada ultimately shot the two men, who were in their early 20s, police say, according to KTUL. One man was found lying wounded in the driveway and the other in the driver’s seat of a car, the news outlet reported. Both were taken to the hospital where they died.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Manuel Quezada standing outside of a car in the street, KOKI reported. A deputy arrested him and found a gun in his back pocket, according to the outlet. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Angelica Quezada was also arrested and charged with acting as an accessory to murder, KOTV reported.

Owassa is about 15 miles northeast of Tulsa.